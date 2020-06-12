Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Michael Rea Snr, Boherduff, Newtown, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow on 12 June. Michael passed away peacefully at his residence following a long illness that he bore gracefully under the loving care of the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team and Dr O’ Dea. Father of the late Michael. beloved husband of Helen; sadly missed by his sons Jarlath and Sean, daughters Audrey and Anne- Marie, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother and sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 12 noon, concluding with Funeral prayers at 8pm.

In accordance with government directives a private funeral Mass will take place for Michael on Sunday at 11am. A memorial Mass for Michael will take place at later date

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Benny Hopkins of 8 Springfield Drive, Carlow and formerly Newtown, Fenagh passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 12 June at his home.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Mary, James, Bernie and Eliz and adored grandfather of Kate, Joshua, Brooke, Brandon, Darragh and Eoin.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Tom, Shack and Christy, daughter-in-law Orla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be private. Benny’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Saturday, at 10am, by using the following link

http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/. A celebration of Benny’s life will take place at a later date.

Muriel Flynn (nee Nolan) died peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Thursdsay 11 June. Relict of Brian and dear mother of Raymond and the late Martin. Deeply and deservedly regretted by her family, sisters Josephine, Marie, Frances and the late Margaret, daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Emer, Aoife, Ciarán and Cathal, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Madge and Florence, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place. Muriel’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam on Sunday at 11 am. Funeral courtége will pass through Mill Street on Saturday evening at 6.45 pm and people are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cairdeas center.