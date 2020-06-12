Sing along to folk classics tonight

EVERY Friday, listeners to the Johnny Barry Show on KCLR 96FM get a chance to sing along with one of their old-time favourite songs, while also getting to enjoy a lesser-known ballad from the folk annals. The singalong sessions are the brainchild of the Carlow County Council’s Arts Office with the help of The Nationalist, which publishes the lyrics of chosen songs, and KCLR 96FM, which then features the songs on Friday evenings at 10.30pm.

The initiative is aimed towards those may be missing social occasions and interactions. During this difficult time of social distancing and social isolation, we all need some means to reconnect with one another and our roots and songs and singing provide a great avenue to do so.

Each week, the lyrics are completed with some background history behind the song, thanks to Dave Barron, who runs the From Carlow Streams website. That’s an online resource funded through Creative Ireland Carlow, which aims to preserve and promote songs and poems from and about Co Carlow.

Singer Fiach Moriarty will perform the numbers on Friday night, so there’s some time to practice! In previous weeks, we heard songs about our long and violent struggle for liberty; this week, we turn our attention to songs of love.

Carlow can claim one of the most famous and lovely of Irish love songs Eileen Aroon, written in the early 1600s by Carroll O’Daly to Eileen Kavanagh, who lived in the Blackstairs foothills near Mount Leinster. However, the song selected is called The Rose of Rathanna. The plot is of a young man who was kept from the love of his life by the girl’s parents because he was from a poor farming background. He was forced to travel to make his fortune. Having done so, he now plans to return to his love, buy a farm and marry. His loyalty is admirable. The song is sung on the website by Nancy Shiel, with a second version by John O’Reilly, who composed the song (see www.fromcarlowstreams.ie).

Wild Mountain Thyme (Will ye go, lassie, go)

In contrast to the loyalty of the young man from Carlow, the hero of our second well-known song is eager to entice the girl to the mountains, with many promises. However, if she will not go, he wonders where he might find a substitute! The Carlow men are more trustworthy and reliable! This popular and well-known tune has been recorded by many great singers. Francis McPeake from Belfast wrote the song to an old Scottish air.

Oh, the summertime is comin’

And the trees are sweetly bloomin’

And the wild mountain thyme

Grows around the purple heather

Will you go? Lassie, will you go?

And we’ll all go together

To pick wild mountain thyme

All around the purple heather

Will you go? Lassie, will you go?

I will build my love a tower

By yon pure and crystal fountain

Yes and on it I will lay

All the flowers of the mountain

Will you go? Lassie, will ya go?

And we will all go together

To pick wild mountain thyme

All around the purple heather

Will you go? Lassie, will you go?

If my true love won’t come with me

Then I would surely find another

To pick wild mountain thyme

All around the purple heather

Will you go? Lassie, will ya go?

And we will all go together

To pick wild mountain thyme

All around the purple heather

Will you go?

Will you go?

Lassie will you go?