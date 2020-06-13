Billy Murphy: a caring man utterly devoted to his family

By Charlie Keegan

BILLY (William) Murphy, Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, who passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday 30 April, was a well-known, highly respected and popular member of the local farming community.

Billy had suffered from the lung condition COPD and was hospitalised in St Luke’s, Kilkenny on a number of occasions in recent years. While his health had been declining, his recent death was sudden. While in St Luke’s he was known to be a good patient, described by nurses as “a dote” and a “lovely man”.

Born on 23 December 1933 into a farming family in Ouragh, Tullow, Co Carlow, Billy was the oldest of six children – five boys, one girl – of the late William and Kathleen (née Timmons) Murphy.

In 1969, Billy went to farm in Ballinkillen, where he carried on a successful livestock and tillage enterprise. He was an outstanding ploughman and considered an excellent judge of stock. He passed on his love of farming and the country to all his children. Billy continued to farm up to some three years before his death – the Murphy farm is being carried on by his son Kevin.

Billy met Patsy O’Reilly from Fruithill, Carlow through mutual family members and the couple married in January 1970 in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin. They went on to have four sons and two daughters who, along with his wife Patsy, survive him.

Billy Murphy will be remembered as a man of quiet disposition, a caring individual with a deep and abiding love of family. He was a man who had time for everyone. He is described as a wonderful father, but a man born to be a grandfather. He loved nothing more than to sit back and watch all his grandchildren playing around him.

Having been brought up on a farm where there were horses, Billy retained a keen interest in horses throughout his life. Although he would only have a very occasional flutter, he liked nothing better than going to a race meeting in Gowran Park, where he would enjoy the day’s racing and the company of friends.

Billy was never one to travel far from home, but in latter years he and Patsy would go on short holidays in Ireland with the Evergreens senior citizens from Graiguecullen, something he very much enjoyed.

In the past he also enjoyed going over to Ballinkillen Community Centre for a chat and a brandy with his neighbour and great friend PJ Brennan (now deceased).

Billy is survived by his children Kathleen Chada (Ballinkillen), Liam (Melbourne), Kenneth (Cork), Kevin (Ballinkillen), Brian (Ballinkillen) and Irene (Portlaoise), son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Sharon, Jean, Triona and Orla, his adored grandchildren Sineád, Molly-Leigh, Kieran, Samantha, Gemma, Hannah, William, Sarah, Holly, Olivia, Evelyn, Emily, Rachel and Adam, his brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and his circle of friends.

He was predeceased by his siblings Arthur, Maura and Tom (all Ouragh, Tullow) and John (Myshall).

The tragic deaths of his grandchildren Eoghan and Ruairi Chada in late July 2013 was a devastating blow to Billy, who loved the boys deeply.

Billy was waked at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday and Friday 30April/1 May before removal of his remains on Saturday morning to St Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen, where Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown celebrated his funeral Mass.

Billy’s grandchildren undertook the readings at Mass and the Prayers of the Faithful, which they had composed themselves, while the singing of hymns was by Tina Kavanagh. In a eulogy, Fr Declan paid a fitting tribute to the many sterling qualities Billy Murphy brought to his life and the lives of those around him.

A celebration of Billy Murphy’s life will be held at a later date.

May Billy rest in peace.