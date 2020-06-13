Carlow families in dire need of respite services

By Suzanne Pender

FAMILIES and carers are struggling with no timeline in place as to when respite service will resume, according to deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said that the Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected carers and that their support services must resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Respite has been cancelled, day centres have been closed and therapies postponed. Families and carers are struggling big time and they need support,” she said.

“In many cases they are isolated and cut off from routine services. Any outside assistance they got from family members or friends had to cease as vulnerable people were made to cocoon.

“I understand the many constraints on the health services, but we need to get our priorities right,” said the Carlow-based TD.

“We have a roadmap for the reopening of the country, accelerated in some instances. We know when restaurants and bars will reopen; we don’t know when respite services will return,” she concluded.