Five more coronavirus deaths and 46 additional cases confirmed

By Denise O’Donoghue

There have been another five deaths from coronavirus in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,705.

An additional 46 new confirmed cases have been reported by laboratories, including 22 delayed case confirmations, bringing the total of cases to 25,295.

The HPSC said 22 samples were taken on Monday and Tuesday last and would normally have been reported on Thursday and Friday but, for technical reasons as part of normal laboratory practice at the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), are being reported today.

“Today’s increase in notifications of Covid-19 is not an increase in the daily incidence of the disease,” said Dr Tony Holohan.

When the cases are analysed according to the date the samples were taken, it shows that they were spread out over a number of days.

“All the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing. We will continue to closely monitor these every day.”

A total 3,276 of those who have been confirmed as having Covid-19 have been hospitalised and 416 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

A total of 8,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Two further coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, taking the total recorded there to 541.

There were three new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 4,841 since the pandemic began.