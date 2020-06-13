  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Government formation: ‘Significant’ day ahead, Thomas Byrne predicts

Government formation: ‘Significant’ day ahead, Thomas Byrne predicts

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne says a programme for government is close after talks went on late last night.

Government formation talks could see “significant progress” today after discussions on key issues.

Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne says a programme for government is close after talks went on late last night.

After the Taoiseach said all sides could possibly reach a deal over the weekend, Mr Byrne believes this to be entirely possible:

“Progress was made,” he confirmed, referring to last night’s discussions.

“Agriculture was discussed last night and there is progress being made and indeed in relation to housing too.

“I’d be confident that today will tell a significant story,” he predicted.

“We will have a further plenary meeting with the various parties this afternoon.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Over 800,000 on hospital waiting lists, latest figures show

Saturday, 13/06/20 - 8:40am

Two Irish players one number away from €51m EuroMillions jackpot

Saturday, 13/06/20 - 7:40am

Primary school students will only return to school for one day a week if 2m distance remains

Friday, 12/06/20 - 2:20pm