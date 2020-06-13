New measures sought to keep businesses afloat

By Suzanne Pender

THE LOCAL authority must go “over and beyond” to support local businesses through this crisis, as they are “the lifeblood of this town and county”.

The comments came from cllr Fintan Phelan at last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre. Cllr Phelan’s call for support was echoed by all council members, with many asking for increased supports and leniency when it comes to commercial rates.

“It’s important that we go over and beyond to support local business, whether it’s looking for a waiver in rates or waiving fees on street furniture … businesses are the lifeblood of this town and county,” insisted cllr Phelan.

Cllr John Cassin asked if the council has “an actual plan for businesses” and also if the council had considered closing off streets or roads at weekends or allowing street furniture to encourage people onto the streets to increase the capacity of some businesses.

He also wanted to know if a business is entitled to a 50% waiver on commercial rates if it’s operating at 50% capacity.

Director of services Pádraig O’Gorman confirmed that the council had received expressions of interest regarding the use of street furniture. He stated that a new Covid-19 measure allowed for this to happen and application forms in relation to this would be finalised within a week. He added that each case would have to be deemed safe, with adequate space for the passing public.

Mr O’Gorman stated that the business would have to consult its public liability, while the council had also liaised with An Garda Síochána on the issue. The drinking of alcohol would not be prohibited in these cases.

Mr O’Gorman stated there had been no applications for street closures and that all enquiries had been from individual premises with street frontage.