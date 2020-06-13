Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Ryan of Drummond, St Mullins on 13 June. Mike passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Micheal, Evelynn, Martin, Ann-Marie, Moling and Catheriona, his sister Mary, adored by his twelve grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday 14 June. A private funeral will take place.

Requiem Mass in Drummond Church at 2pm on Monday. Burial in St Mullins cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

Elizabeth (Lily) Hegarty (nee Lennon) (Blackrock, Co Dublin/Tullow, Co Carlow) died peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the nurses, doctors and care staff of Our Lady’s Ward, St Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park on 12 June. Beloved mother of Ann, Kathryn and Jennifer and wife of the late Jerome; very sadly missed by her loving daughters, adored grandchildren Leah, Nessa, Jerome, Ross, Aaron and Mark, Jerome’s wife Bojana, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Maggie, her much loved sister Nancy, Elizabeth’s dog and life companion ‘Daisy’, extended family, relatives and friends. A private funeral Mass for Elizabeth will take place Monday, 15 June in the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock. The service can be viewed online at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/church-of-the-guardian-angels-blackrock-dublin. Please remember Elizabeth at 10am.