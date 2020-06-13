Weekend round-up

It’s been another busy news week in Carlow as local businesses began reopening as part of the government’s roadmap to end Covid-19 restrictions.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing.

Carlow publican Tom Lennon took aim at road works being carried out on Dublin Street as shops reopened. He likened the street to a “disaster zone”.

Carlow also held its own ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest attended by hundreds of people in solidarity with the worldwide movement for racial equality. The story also generated, disappointingly, some toxic comments on social media.

The Borris Fair is not scheduled to take place this year but that doesn’t guranantee that visitors will not turn up, according to a local councillor who encouraged people to stay away.

Great news came this week from Carlow filmmaker Fergal Costello who has been shortlisted for a prestigious BAFTA award for his short film.

On the sporting front, it was a bittersweet moment when Carlow football manager Turlough O’Brien announced his departure from the senior squad. O’Brien had given Carlow many memorable days and glowing tributes were paid. There were many fine pieces written about the proud Eire Og man’s huge contribution. This one from sports editor John Foley sticks out.

The week ended on a very positive note on Friday with Carlow going seven days without a new case of Covid-19. It’s the first since at least early April this has occurred.