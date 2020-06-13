Westmeath boy, 13, who died in car crash, to be laid to rest today

Skid marks and a damaged tree trunk at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal road traffic accident at Lisclougher Great, near Delvin, Co Westmeath. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A 13-year old who died in a car crash in Co Westmeath is to be laid to rest today.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Joseph Anderson’s funeral is on this morning at the Church of the Assumption in Delvin, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is only open to family.

The crash happened on Wednesday at Lisclougher Great when the car he and four other people were in hit a tree.

The incident is being investigated by GSOC, the Garda watchdog.

Following the ceremony today, Joseph will be laid to rest in the cemetery next to Delvin church.