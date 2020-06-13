  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Westmeath man, 20s, dies after suffering injuries in tragic accident while working on car

Westmeath man, 20s, dies after suffering injuries in tragic accident while working on car

Saturday, June 13, 2020

The man was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, but later died.

A man in his 20s has died in Co Westmeath after a tragic accident involving a car.

It happened at around 8pm last night in the Coralstown area of Kinnegad.

Gardaí say he suffered serious injuries after a car he was working on fell from its supports in a field.

He was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, but later died.

Earlier today, a 13-year-old boy in Co Westmeath was buried after dying in a crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Joseph Anderson’s funeral is on this morning at the Church of the Assumption in Delvin, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is only open to family.

The crash happened on Wednesday at Lisclougher Great when the car he and four other people were in hit a tree.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Two arrested in connection with €440k drug seizure in Co Clare

Saturday, 13/06/20 - 1:30pm

Man arrested after Dublin stabbing leaves two in hospital

Saturday, 13/06/20 - 1:20pm

Youth arrested in connection with suspected arson attack at home of garda

Saturday, 13/06/20 - 12:10pm