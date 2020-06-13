Women’s Council calls for new government to increase number of female ministers

  • Home >
Saturday, June 13, 2020

National Women’s Council of Ireland director Orla O’Connor

The National Women’s Council of Ireland have called on the new government to achieve a greater gender balance in the next Cabinet.

Citing a “low level of representation” in senior roles in politics for women, NWCI director Orla O’Connor wants this addressed as government formation talks enter a critical weekend.

She was reacting to the appointment of a woman to the role President of the High Court.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine was nominated for the role by Government, following the retirement of Mr Justice Peter Kelly.

President Michael D Higgins will now be asked to sign off on her appointment.

Ms O’Connor, hopes the move could lead to greater gender balance in government.

“We know that there is a low level of representation of women at senior level particularly in politics but in all sectors of Irish society,” she said.

“We are absolutely hopeful that this is a sign that the new government will really seek to address that imbalance and appoint much greater numbers of women.

“The place to start is in the Cabinet positions,” she added.

