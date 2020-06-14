Black lives matter … all lives matter

By Fr Paddy Byrne

IN cities throughout the USA we are now seeing the kind of violence that comes when justice is denied and when oppression has been allowed to fester for far too long.

What you see on American streets now is a cry from the oppressed. It’s a cry from those who have been left out and overlooked for far too long. They are exercising their First Amendment rights. We don’t condone rioting. We don’t condone burning. We don’t condone looting. And we don’t condone irresponsible lawlessness. But neither can we condone racism and injustice, which have been in this American community for more than 400 years, starting even before it became a nation in 1776.

America’s national sin is injustice. America’s national sin is systemic racism. America’s national sin is the denial of opportunity to those who have been oppressed, left out, locked out and given almost nothing to survive on for over 400 years.

What we’re seeing in America is a new brand of activism involving young blacks, young whites, young browns and college students, who are out of school now because of Covid-19. They are fed up and tired and they’re standing tall. They’re standing toe-to-toe with the authorities asking for denied justice.

Dr Martin Luther King said that protest is simply the voice of the unheard. People like George Floyd, who suffered death by a brutal murder, have been unheard for too long. Millions across the globe are standing now to demand justice. What you’re seeing on TV screens night after night is simply America being called upon to pay taxes for the racism and injustice that’s gone on for far too long. If society wants to stop paying taxes for the wrong, then it also has to sit down and hammer out a new agenda, where everybody’s included.

Racism is a virus that’s not just confined to the USA but can be found in every community across the planet. Here in Ireland in recent days I have listened to many testimonies about how people are judged and prejudiced because of their skin colour and ethnicity. The scandal of the direct provision system in this republic will be lamented by future generations. It is tolerated by the establishment because of the toxic silence of xenophobia on the ground.

The pandemic has given us all an incredible opportunity to experience something of the vulnerability that so many of our brothers and sisters in humanity have always lived with. With newly-opened eyes, we should meet one another with compassion, empathy and accountability. And yet hate and polarisation dig in and we squander the life-giving wisdom we could gain.

We are threatened by infection from not only one pandemic but two. There is Covid-19 and there is the deadly virus of white supremacy. Each has its super spreaders.

Science has guided us in flattening the curve of one. Let us pray that the Holy Spirit, she who dwells in all people and creates unity across diversity, will offer a cure for the other.

Matthew 25:35-40: ‘For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me.’

Then the righteous will answer him: ‘Lord, when was it that we saw you hungry and gave you food, or thirsty and gave you something to drink? And when was it that we saw you sick or in prison and visited you?’

And the king will answer them: ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.’