Carlow in the mix for €20m urban renewal grant

By Suzanne Pender

A “VERY strong” application to secure €20m for Carlow town under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) has been submitted by Carlow County Council.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan confirmed its submission at last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, adding that it was “fantastic to get the application in”.

She stated that the application was a “really good one” and welcomed the support of deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and the work of director of services Michael Rainey and his team in preparing it.

Mr Rainey said the application process for URDF was “competitive” but he felt Carlow had submitted a “very strong” application. All applications would be assessed over the summer, with indication if Carlow was successful expected in September/October.

Cllr Fintan Phelan paid tribute to the council staff for putting together a comprehensive application: “Hopefully that will turn into good news and we will get the funding of €20m for Carlow town.”

Cllr Andrea Dalton also expressed her hope the funding would be granted, adding that a “€20m project would give great stimulus to our town”.