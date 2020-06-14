Cassin slams Waterways Ireland

By Suzanne Pender

Waterways Ireland has been described as “a law onto themselves” by an angry cllr John Cassin, who is heavily critical of their recent decision to close down the Barrow Track.

At last week’s meeting of Csrlow County Council, Cllr Cassin pointed out that the council had previously requested Waterways Ireland to address them, but this has not happened.

“If they don’t come in, we should write to the minister insisting that they should come in and address us,” said cllr Cassin.

Cllr Cassin pointed out that on the previous weekend, with so many local families out for a walk in the good weather, Waterways Ireland had “closed down the Barrow Track” without warning.