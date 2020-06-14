Catherine Condon had a most kind and caring nature

By Charlie Keegan

THE communities of Goresbridge and Castlecomer were united in mourning the death at her home on Sunday 24 May of Catherine Condon, Barrack Street, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny. Catherine passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving husband Liam and their four children. She had been in failing health over recent years, being treated in a number of Dublin hospitals.

The former Catherine Dwyer was born into a farming family in Knocknadogue, Castlecomer on 23 November 1948, one of a family of six – three girls and three boys.

She was educated by the Presentation nuns in Castlecomer at primary and secondary levels before studying agricultural science in Ramsgrange, Co Wexford. Having completed her education, Catherine ran the Dwyer family dairy farm in Knocknadogue.

She met her husband-to-be Garda Liam Condon in rather strange circumstances. In 1968, Liam was serving in Castlecomer and on one occasion went to the scene of a road accident involving Catherine’s car. He duly took down the crash details, but also struck up a conversation with Catherine.

Romance blossomed and the couple married in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer in February 1970. By that time, Liam was stationed in Goresbridge, where the newlyweds went to reside. Liam had previously been stationed in Kilkenny city and Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny. The Condons went on to have four children, two girls and two boys.

Catherine went to work as a health carer, first with the South Eastern Health Board in 1979 and later when the SEHB became the Health Service Executive (HSE). She was highly regarded in her work for her kind and caring nature. Catherine continued as a carer until she retired at the age of 65.

Goresbridge made a hurling breakthrough in 1977 when winning the Kilkenny Roinn C under-16 championship with victory over Mullinavat in Nowlan Park. This was the first juvenile county title to come to the Barrowside village on the Kilkenny/Carlow border.

After that win, Liam and Catherine immersed themselves in the running of the local primary school juvenile hurling club, with Liam as chairman and Catherine as secretary. They brought the Goresbridge under-14s from Roinn D to Roinn A in just a few years during the mid-1980s.

In terms of the GAA, there were divided loyalties in the Condon home whenever Kilkenny and Tipperary clashed in hurling. Liam is a native of Fethard, Co Tipperary and captained the Premier County at minor level in his playing days.

Catherine was a noted card player. She played six nights a week with her cards partner, the late Tom Coleman from Ballymurphy – Monday was her night off. Catherine and Tom played 25s as a team in a number of locations, including Graignamanagh, Ballymurphy, Adamstown, Co Wexford and Goresbridge. They were a hard nut to crack at the card table, being excellent players.

Catherine reposed at her home on Monday 25 May and Fr James Kelly, PP, Goresbridge-Paulstown recited prayers before the removal of her remains on Tuesday morning for burial in the local Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery, where he said prayers at the graveside.

A guard of honour was provided by members of the Goresbridge under-16 hurling team of 1977. The honour guard wore the club’s black and red jerseys, being led by Jimmy Wall and Denis Meaney, the two surviving team mentors from that time.

Catherine is deeply mourned by her husband Liam, daughters Noelle Behan (Lucan, Dublin) and Olivia Condon (Goresbridge), sons Adam (Tyroe, Graignamanagh) and Conan (Marley, Graignamanagh), by her sisters Ann Morrissey (Muckalee, Castlecomer) and Marney Egan (Kilcronan, Ballinakill, Co Laois), brothers Thomas and Vincent (both Knocknadogue), son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Rosy and Lucy, her adored grandchildren Ciarán, Jack and Kyle, by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and her circle of friends.