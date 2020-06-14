Do young people have an empathy bypass?

By Michael Godfrey

I DON’T like harping on about all the faults young people have, be they teenagers or people in their 20s – because, by and large, they are good – but I genuinely believe a certain percentage of them are missing what I like to call a ‘sensitivity chip’. Not on their shoulder, but in their brain.

Across the globe, people of all ages are fascinated by the mobile phone. The damn thing practically rules our lives. And as for when it actually rings or pings, no matter what we are doing we feel compelled to drop everything and answer it. It is great being contactable, especially in a crisis, but give me a break! There is no need to be a slave to the very machine that was supposed to enhance our lives.

We read about the vulnerability of people today compared with previous generations and it always seems to involve the phone in some shape or form. Young people, in particular, are being encouraged to turn off the damn thing every now and again just to give their brains a rest.

We all know about cyber-bullying and the dreadful consequences it has had on young people’s lives, but irrespective of all the publicity surrounding this dreadful modern phenomenon, there has been little or no change in the attitudes of young people.

I remember being somewhat shocked at the lack of empathy shown by young people following the death of others as a result of what had been posted on social media. They just didn’t seem to get it. In some instances, their careless attitude and downright meanness to others resulted in them taking their lives. The victims felt they had no other option; their lives were not worth living because of the constant abuse they were being subjected to, yet their peers felt absolutely blame-free.

At the weekend there was another sickening example of a sensitivity chip deficit among young people. A 17-year-old was being stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle and then kicked while seriously injured and lying on the ground. And what did his buddies do? They jostled with one another for a better position to film it on their mobile phones.

Did anyone in the group go to help the young victim? No, they were too busy recording it so they could ‘share’ with their friends. What a bunch of cowards they are.

God be with the days when someone witnessing such an horrific event would go to the assistance of the victim. But what am I talking about? Back in the day, if a couple of young people got into a dispute with each other, the worst that would happen was a punch-up; nowadays, it’s all about knives and broken bottles.

But while those who were involved in the actual assault on this young man need to be brought to justice – and hopefully the recording will prove to be their downfall – action also needs to be taken against those who thought it was alright to film it in the first place.

This is not the first time, and sadly it will not be the last, when someone thinks it’s more important to record an incident than help during a crisis. It’s now taken for granted that it is more important to reach for the phone rather than offer a helping hand.

I once asked a young person what the fascination was of doing that and the answer I got said a lot: “Why not!”

I thought about that for a while and concluded that if I had to explain common decency to someone, and why this was wrong on so many different levels, then why bother.