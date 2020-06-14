Man charged in connection with Dublin stabbing

[timgcapimported=File photo]af6a5116-0093-4cf2-9e8d-e879b7b1b108__4679c3a4-f651-455d-8e1c-c451224d3d78.jpg[/timgcapimported]

A man has been charged in connection with an assault in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the Cian Lea estate in Swords during a row after 1.30am, gardaí say.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested and brought to Swords Garda Station.

He will appear before Swords District Court tomorrow morning.