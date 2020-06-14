Nursing homes open to visitors tomorrow

Sunday, June 14, 2020
By Suzanne Pender
People will be able to visit loved ones in nursing homes across the country for the first time in months from tomorrow.

Nursing homes have been closed to visitors since mid-March following the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, only facilities that have been Covid-free for 28 days are open from tomorrow.

Safety practices will be in place, including health checks and the filling of safety checks/contact tracing forms

It is understood  that residents may have to designate two nominated persons who can visit, separately, and then those two people have to undergo a health check, to ensure they are safe and wouldn’t be bringing any risk of any infection into residents.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Catherine Condon had a most kind and caring nature

Sunday, 14/06/20 - 5:00pm

Do young people have an empathy bypass?

Sunday, 14/06/20 - 4:00pm

Black lives matter … all lives matter

Sunday, 14/06/20 - 8:30am