Recent Carlow deaths

The death has occurred of Gerry Corcoran of Upper Kilree Street, Bagenalstown on Saturday 13 June.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Gerard and John, daughters Fiona and Sharon, sons-in-law Michael and Joe, grandchildren Caoimhe, Jack and Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home on Monday from 2pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. In accordance with government directives, a private funeral mass will take place for Gerry on Tuesday morning in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, at 11am, followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Gerry’s life will take place at a later date.