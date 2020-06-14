  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two to appear in court in connection with €440k Clare drug seizure

Two to appear in court in connection with €440k Clare drug seizure

Sunday, June 14, 2020

[timgcapimported=File photo]b0a569db-6412-45c3-8f28-ec6b439b3330__57ce0413-379e-4bd0-9336-2256b4eed83e.jpg[/timgcapimported]

Two people arrested in connection with a €440,000 drug seizure are due in court this afternoon.

The man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were arrested in relation to the seizure of cocaine in Corbally, Co. Clare yesterday.

They were detained after gardaí arrested them after an initial search in Corbally and a follow-up search at a house in theCastletroy View area of Limerick.

The pair have since been charged. 

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 2pm this afternoon.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Victims of domestic violence can access Rent Supplement without means test

Sunday, 14/06/20 - 12:30pm

South and south-east worst affected by power outrages after lightning overnight

Sunday, 14/06/20 - 10:15am

Nursing home residents can nominate two people to visit them from tomorrow

Sunday, 14/06/20 - 9:45am