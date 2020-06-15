75% of Irish women embrace home grooming

By Suzanne Pender

NEW data has revealed that more than three-quarters of Irish women (76%) have embraced home grooming, with the 1,200 females surveyed giving themselves an average rating of 3.1 out of 5 for their efforts.

The research, conducted by Evoke, revealed that despite this overall success, almost half (46%) have already booked an appointment at the salon for when they reopen, with 61% stating that they intend to return to their pre-quarantine beauty habits when lockdown comes to a close.

While the majority (70%) were thankful not to have had any home-grooming misfortunes, almost one-in-five (17%) confessed to having home hair-dye and eyebrow mishaps, when left to their own devices.

Unsurprisingly, more than half (55%) missed getting their hair done during quarantine, while almost one-third (29%) admitted to visiting the beautician once a month pre-Covid.

A total of 41% indicated they will go for a more natural look and that they will no longer attend a beautician to get their nails done post-lockdown, content now to do it themselves.

Interestingly, 48% of Irish women have said that they are not concerned about returning to a salon or a beautician and are confident that any guidelines in place will be adhered to, while 60% would like to see a video or images of how a salon will operate before going.

“Our Evoke survey goes to show how loyal Irish women have been to the professional beauty services they know and love,” said Laura Bermingham, beauty editor of Evoke.

“During lockdown, we all had to cater to our beauty needs and grooming so DIY treatments became the norm. I predict people will combine professional and at-home beauty going forward; it’s more cost-effective and saves time,” she added.