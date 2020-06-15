Amira’s coming home today!

Amira’s all set to come home

LITTLE Amira O’Toole Rauf is finally coming home to Ballinabranna after spending 20 months in Temple Street Hospital.

Two-year-old Amira has had several surgeries and will need 24/7 care after she and her mother Caroline were involved in a horrific car accident in November 2018.

The accident has left gorgeous Amira in a wheelchair and with other complications, but she has shown remarkable strength and good humour throughout her whole ordeal.

“Amira has defied all the odds. She’s remarkable. She smiles the whole time,” Caroline told The Nationalist.

She’s finally coming home to Ballinabranna this afternoon and will arrive in style. She and Caroline are travelling down to Co Carlow in a special ambulance for children called the bumbulance. They’ll have a garda escort and will be joined by fitness guru Paul Ward and runner Fergal Doyle, who have both raised funds for Amira’s family.

She’ll also have a garda escort and when the Covid restrictions are fully lifted, Amira will be presented with a Little Heroes award by An Garda Síochána.

Today, Caroline, her husband Adnan and son Reece (8) would like to invite all well-wishers along to Ballinabranna for a welcome home party.

There will be sweets and treats for the youngsters and refreshments for everyone.

Caroline and Amira are expected in the village at around 3.45pm, so please go along and give them a great reception.

“When I get her home, it’ll be the happiest day of my life,” said a delighted Caroline.