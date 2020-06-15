Cllr Fergal Browne elected Mayor of Carlow

The new Mayor of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fergal Browne with his wife Breeda and their children Maeve and Fionn at Carlow Town Hall this evening

By Suzanne Pender

Councillor Fergal Browne has been elected Mayor of Carlow Municipal District this evening, appropriately taking on the role of the town’s first citizen on his 21st year in local politics.

At a social distanced AGM in Carlow Town Hall, Cllr Browne was proposed by Fine Gael party colleague cllr Tom O’Neill, who spoke of cllr Browne’s considerable experience, having first been elected to Carlow Urban District Council in 1999.

Cllr O’Neill also paid tribute to cllr Browne’s leadership qualities and the tremendous progress he has made at St Joseph’s NS, Carlow as its principal.

The proposal was seconded by Fianna Fáil’s cllr Fintan Phelan, who added that he had “no doubt cllr Browne would be an outstanding Mayor.”

Cllr Browne thanked his family, adding that unfortunately his mother Nancy couldn’t be there this evening.

“I wish to thank her and all the people cocooning. The sacrifice they have made is in no doubt the reason why Carlow has had such a low rate of Covid-19,” he praised.

Cllr Browne stated that during his year as Mayor he would like to see “a lot more focus on Carlow town”.

Tributes were also paid to outgoing Mayor cllr Andrea Dalton.

Cllr Fintan Phelan was subsequently elected deputy Mayor.