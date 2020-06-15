Craft brewer shortlisted for top award

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW-based businessman has been placed among the 24 finalists in the 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland programme.

Seamus O’Hara of Carlow Brewing Company follows in the footsteps of well-known Carlow businesswomen Lily Holmes of PB Machine Tech, who was a finalist in 2019, and Rachel Doyle, Arboretum, who made the cut in 2018.

Carlow Brewing Company, based in Royal Oak, Bagenalstown, is also known as O’Hara’s Brewery. An independent, family-owned business established in 1996, the company is one of the pioneers of Irish craft brewing. They brew traditional Irish beers and their own interpretation of international beer styles, including stouts and ales, wheat beers and lagers, all carrying the brewery founder’s family name, O’Hara’s.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland finalists will compete across three categories ‒ emerging, industry and international ‒ and one overall winner will be selected as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 in November.

Seamus has been shortlisted in the industry category.