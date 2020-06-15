HSE study aims to provide estimate of coronavirus infection in population

By Steve Neville

[timgimported]0d32513c-1f3a-4830-9a13-fbee478d5113__76e5826c-ee29-4f85-b460-734b0bfbf1e2.jpg[/timgimported]

A new HSE study aims to provide a national estimate of infection of Covid-19 in the population.

The health service is today issuing letters to more than 5,000 people asking people to participate.

The letters are being sent to people in Dublin and Sligo, with those countries being selected as sample locations as they represent areas of the country with higher and lower known levels of infection respectively.

The study, titled Study to Investigate Covid-19 Infection in People Living in Ireland (SCOPI), will measure their exposure to the virus using antibody blood tests.

It is hoped that the study “will add to our knowledge about how long antibodies last and what protection they may provide against new infection of Covid-19.”

The HSE said that by “using a representative sample of participants in both locations, it will be possible to provide an overall national estimate of infection in the Irish population.

“The intention is to repeat the antibody research in other areas of the country over the coming year.”

Those taking part will complete a questionnaire by phone and will then be asked to provide a blood sample to test for antibodies.

The HSE said: “Participants will be provided with their individual results and those who are found to have antibodies for Covid-19 will be asked to take part in a follow-up study.

“This will include further questions relating to Covid -19 symptoms and involve three further blood tests over a 12-month period.”

They added: “Serological tests measure the antibody response in an individual. Antibodies to Covif-19 are produced over several weeks after infection with the virus.

“The presence of antibodies indicates that a person was infected with the Covid-19 virus, irrespective of whether the individual had severe or mild disease, or even asymptomatic infection.”

Dr Lorraine Doherty, HSE National Clinical Director for Health Protection said: “Seroprevalence studies are really important to help us understand the true level of infection in the population.

“When the results are available, we will have valuable information on the level of infection by age group and also the extent of asymptomatic infection, informing our national public health responses to Covid-19.”

The results are expected in late August and it will enable HPSC estimate the level or prevalence of infection of Covid-19 in the population across different age groups.

“The antibody test we are using has recently been shown in international studies to be both sensitive, in that it detects the majority of people with antibodies, and specific in that a positive test is an accurate reflection of infection,” said Dr Cillian de Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

“The main benefit of this testing is at the population level; individuals will be advised not to use their result as a basis for clinical decisions about diagnosis or management.”