Man, 40s, charged in connection with Galway stabbing

Monday, June 15, 2020

[timgimported]4bf2f37a-2718-468f-b0a6-30e35c4cc74c__b6bf8208-5ce3-458e-bf15-670feb3c540e.jpg[/timgimported]

A man in his 40s has been arrested and charged following a stabbing incident in Galway.

The incident occurred at Ballybane, Galway, on Sunday.

Gardaí said that they were called to the scene at around 4pm.

They discovered a man in his 40s with an apparent stab wound.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí stated: “Following a patrol of the area by numerous Garda units, a man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Galway Garda Station.” 

Gardaí said the man has since been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Galway District Court this morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

KBC: Homebuyers seek greater stability in accommodation due to pandemic

Monday, 15/06/20 - 10:50am

Gardaí investigating following fatal hit and run in Donegal

Monday, 15/06/20 - 9:25am

Two-thirds of men drinking to cope during pandemic

Monday, 15/06/20 - 8:35am