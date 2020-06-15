No panic at Penneys Carlow as orderly shoppers queue at popular store

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS the day that Carlow’s legion of Penneys fans had long been waiting for, as the iconic store opened its doors in Carlow Shopping Centre yesterday for the first time in over three months.

The reopening saw none of the chaos we’d witnessed on social media at other Penneys stores around the country, with sensible Carlovians sticking to the rules and forming a very orderly, reasonably-sized queue outside, just before the doors opened at 10.30am.

Staff and customers were delighted and relieved to be back, breathing life back into Carlow Shopping Centre, with several other stores in the centre also opening up for the first time yesterday.

It may be a very different Penneys than we’re used to, with limited numbers of customers in the store, a one-way system, hand sanitising stations and no fitting rooms, but it’s Penneys, Hun, and thank God it’s back!

Fairgreen Shopping Centre also saw the reopening of many of its retail stores yesterday, including Jack and Jones, Vera Moda, Camden Square, Tailor of Blue, Vila and GameStop.

They join a number of other outlets, which have been open for several weeks at this stage, while others that reopened last week include JD Sports, New Look and Argos.

Both Carraig Dun and Pamela Scott at Fairgreen Shopping Centre will reopen tomorrow, River Island this Thursday, and Next on Monday 29 June.