Re-open EU: New app launched to help tourists navigate safe travel across Europe

By Michelle McGlynn

Dublin airport departures

The European Commission has today launched a new app that enables those travelling around Europe to plan their trips over Summer 2020.

Re-open EU will provide real-time information on borders, available means of transport and tourism services across member states.

It centralises up-to-date information on travel restrictions, public health and safety measures such as physical distancing, face masks, quarantine requirements and other useful information.

Users will be able to browse country-specific information in 24 languages.

Whether you are planning a holiday or have already booked one, you can check the latest safe travel conditions at your destination.

Re-open EU will also allow people to review the cancellation policy of your holiday if the country or region you are travelling to have Covid-related travel restrictions or quarantine requirements that may make it impossible or difficult to travel there.

The app offers patronage voucher schemes allowing consumers to support their favourite hotels and/or restaurants by buying vouchers for a future stay or meal once they have reopened.

The amount paid by the customer will go directly to the service provider.

“Europe’s vast and rich cultural heritage is one of our major assets,” said Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

“But with no possibility to travel and with most venues closed these past months, culture and tourism have been hit hard.

“The Re-open EU platform provides up to date, essential information so that we can start exploring Europe safely again.”

The online platform is part of the European Commission’s Tourism and Transport package launched to rebuild confidence among travellers in the EU and help European tourism resume safely.