Recent Carlow deaths

The death has occurred of Eileen (Ellen) Walsh, Moanduff and late of Lynch’s Shop Old, Leighlin on Sunday 14 June. Deeply regretted by her relations, friends, colleagues and all in St Lazerian’s Home, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm. concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. In accordance with government directives a private Funeral Mass for Ellen will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am which can be seen on www.leighlinparish.ie online streaming service here. A memorial Mass to celebrate Ellen’s life will take place at a later date.

Joe Matthews died peacefully on 14 June in the loving care of Signa Care, Killerig. Reunited with his dearly missed and loved wife Susan and much loved father of Jude, Deirdre and Eoin. Sadly missed by his daughters, son, brother Richard, sisters Ann and Breda, son-in-law Hughie, daughter-in-law Emer, mother-in-law Mary, grandchildren Tommy, Rory, Danny, Louis and Theo, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Nellie and Mary.

A private funeral Mass and burial will take place. Joe will depart Highfield on Tuesday evening at 5.30pm on his final journey to the Cathedral. People are welcome to line the route to the church (via Green Lane) as the cortége passes whilst adhering to social distancing and keeping to government guidelines.

William (Willie) Farrell of Upper Tomard, Bilboa Carlow, passed away, on 10 June.

Much loved father of Stacey and Billy, adored grandfather of Arron and Leah, cherished brother of Joe and Elizabeth and his former wife Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchildren, brother, sister, sister-in-law Brigid, brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, partner Trish, relatives and friends.

Willie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements were carried out in private.