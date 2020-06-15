What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received nine planning applications in the last week.

Bilboa

Boolyvannanan Renewable Energy Ltd wish to install of approximately 4.6 kilometres (of underground cables within the Carlow County Council boundary and approximately 2.0 km within the Laois County Council (LCC) boundary with a voltage of up to 38 kilovolts and associated works, including a new substation within LCC, for the connection of the consented Bilboa Wind Farm to the national electricity grid; upgrading of an existing forestry track; construction of two new onsite access tracks at Bilboa Wind Farm, the townlands of Boolyvannan, Coolnakisha, Boolyrathornan, , Ballinabranagh, Tomard Upper, Tomard Lower, Craanluskey and Clogrennan, Carlow

Carlow

Nesselside Builders Ltd wishes to construct 61 houses comprising: 10 two-bed semi-detached bungalows, four two-bed two-storey terraced houses, 11 three-bed two-storey terraced houses, 26 three-bed two-storey semi-detached houses, 10 four-bed semi-detached houses at Browneshill Wood, Chapelstown, Carlow

Mary Schwer wishes to construct a single storey extension at Sycamore Road, Rathnapish

Paul O’Brien to demolish an existing shed and to construct 2 x 2 bed apartments for the purpose of student accommodation at Kennedy Street, Carlow

Rathvilly

Katherine Doyle wishes to construct a private dwelling with detached garage at Lisnavagh, Rathvilly

St Mullins

Mark Cummins wishes to construct a waste water treatment system and percolation area servicing an existing dwelling at Ballyknock, St Mullins

Tinryland

Paul Walshe wishes to retain road boundary and entrance with security gates, internal road network, parking facilities, tele sales portable buildings, maintenance portable buildings, canteen portable buildings and training area portable buildings, front extensions, side extensions, rear extensions, first floor extensions and ancillary plant services to existing processing unit and storage facility. Permission also sought for storage area unit at Park, Tinryland

Tullow

Hills of Tullow Playschool wish to r change of use of existing clubhouse room and bathroom (35.3m2) to use as play school facility at Tullow & South Leinster Tennis & Sports Club, Station Road, Tullowphelim, Tullow

Laurence Farrell wishes to construct a dwelling at Haroldstown, Tullow