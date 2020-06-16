Forests pose a fire danger to nearby homes, says cllr

By Suzanne Pender

“PEOPLE’S lives need to be put first,” insisted a local councillor this week, as he urged clearer guidelines around the planting of forestry close to people’s homes.

Cllr Willie Quinn has called on the Department of Agriculture to examine the distance that trees are currently allowed to be placed from domestic dwellings and the devastating consequences that can have if a forest fire breaks out.

“At the moment, trees can be planted 60 metres from the nearest house and that is way too close. It should be more like 200m, and even at that people are vulnerable,” stated cllr Quinn.

“It’s a major issue now, with global warming and the problem of the number of forest fires happening … people are living in fear,” he said.

Cllr Quinn’s knows all about the heartbreak of losing your home to fire, as his own family home was destroyed by fire many years ago. He also lives in Spahill, Borris, an area with a number of forest plantations, including around his own home.

Cllr Quinn recalled a situation he’s aware of where a glass bottle in a field on a summer’s day magnified the Sun’s rays and caused a fire, leading to devastation in the area.

“Even something as simple as someone throwing a fag butt on the ground can start a forest fire that would travel a huge distance … we have to start taking that into consideration when it comes to people’s houses. You could have a serious loss-of-life situation,” he stated.

Cllr Quinn said he had “no problem with people planting forestry on their farms” but expressed his belief that these should be planted as far away as possible from people’s homes and not near public roads.

“People’s lives need to be put first,” insisted the Labour councillor.