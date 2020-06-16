Homecoming party for brave Amira

By Elizabeth Lee

LITTLE Amira O’Toole Rauf arrived home yesterday, Monday, to Ballinabranna after spending 20 months in Temple Street Hospital.

Two-year-old Amira has had several surgeries and will need 24/7 care after she and her mother Caroline were involved in a horrific car accident in November 2018. The accident has left gorgeous Amira in a wheelchair and with other complications, but throughout her whole ordeal she has shown remarkable strength and good humour.

“Amira has defied all the odds. She’s remarkable. She smiles the whole time,” Caroline told The Nationalist.

She got home to Ballinabranna in style, as she and her mother travelled down to Co Carlow in a special ambulance for children called the Bumbulance. They had a garda escort and were joined for the last few kilometres by fitness guru Paul Ward and runner Fergal Doyle ‒ both have raised funds for Amira’s family and have been massive supporters of the plucky little girl.

Amira’s dad Adnan and big brother Reece (8) were delighted to welcome her home, while a crowd of well-wishers was there to welcome her, too.

There were sweets and treats for the children and refreshments from Adventure Catering for everyone, while Lisa Rossiter from Lisa’s Cake Celebrations made a cake for her.

Amira looked fantastic wearing a GAA jersey with both the Carlow and Dublin colours, in recognition of all the time she’s spent in the capital.

“She’s nearly a Dub now that she’s spent so much time up there!” joked Caroline.

She was also presented with a jersey by little Evie Nolan, a toddler who has a rare medical condition.

Her home has been fully adapted to meet Amira’s needs, thanks to Ger Brennan, who made the house and the garden wheelchair accessible. “She has lots of room to play outside in the fresh air,” explained a delighted Caroline.

Barrow Valley Cleaning Products sponsored some equipment and, because Amira needs constant care, a nurse will be employed to help out the family.

When the Covid-19 restrictions are fully lifted, Amira will be presented with a Little Heroes award by An Garda Síochána in recognition of her bravery.

“Amira is a fantastic little girl, she defied all odds. She’s a very happy little thing, thank God,” said Caroline.