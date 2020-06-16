Learning to live with the new normal

By Dr Fionnula Ní Ghrainne

SOCIAL distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette – these are some of the new phrases we hear daily. If we can understand the reasoning behind these words, I hope we will not become complacent as we continue on the current road map set out to safely get our country up and running again.

The coronavirus has not gone away; we have successfully reduced its transmission rate (the R number) by following public health guidelines to date. So it is up to the public to continue to follow those guidelines to stop a second surge, which healthcare professionals are fairly certain will come later in the year.

So what impact is this going to have on access to your family doctor when the flu season arrives in September/October, on top of the coronavirus pandemic? Already we are seeing the numbers contacting us increasing daily, and that is good, because we want people to call us with their health concerns and not to ignore symptoms, as some people did in the earlier days of the pandemic.

However, that means your doctor is going to have to deal with the usual business of general practice prior to coronavirus and deal with the fallout of an ongoing pandemic that has no end in sight. Resources in general practice and the hospital system were already at capacity, so whether we like it or not GPs are going to have to change the way they prioritise access to their services.

I have addressed this in an earlier article, but I feel it necessary to try and explain how my practice works, and this is very similar to many practices across the country. People are somewhat perplexed and frustrated at the changes, but they have been forced on us because of the unprecedented demands of the pandemic.

Currently, all face-to-face appointments with our doctors are arranged strictly by the doctor who will be seeing that patient. That is usually done with a phone consultation first – this reduces the time spent face to face with a doctor, keeping patient, doctor and staff as safe as possible.

On the phone, the patient and doctor can safely explore the patient’s concern. The doctor can then decide that a face-to-face consultation is necessary, but the time spent on the phone reduces the time needed in the doctor’s office – just the time it takes to examine the patient – thus keeping both doctor and patient safe. The doctor and patient can then decide on a plan of action.

I appreciate this is frustrating and not always satisfactory, but believe me when I say doctors are also struggling with these sudden changes. If general practice is to survive this winter, then these changes are essential to provide the maximum care to the maximum number of our patients.

We have had a very positive response to phone consultations so far and I would hope this is down to the relationship a doctor develops with their patient over years, and their trust that we will do our very best for them.

We aim to look after our patients; we will listen to you and we will learn. We do not have a perfect fit for everyone, but hopefully we can all learn together to make the most of the resources we have.

Stay safe, stay well, and have faith in your doctor.

If you have any specific health issues or concerns in the context of coronavirus that you’d like to see discussed by Dr Ní Ghrainne in her weekly column, contact [email protected]