Martin plays down poor opinion poll showing

Micheál Martin has played down another poor opinion poll in which his party dropped to just 14% support.
The Irish Times – Ipsos MRBI survey shows a huge boost for Fine Gael, which is up 17 points to 37% support.
Satisfaction with Leo Varadkar’s performance is up an unprecedented 45 points to 75% support.
Micheál Martin will replace Varadkar as Taoiseach at the end of this month if the programme for government he has negotiated passes.>
The Fianna Fáil leader says he is not overly worried about the poll.
“I’ve never been governed by polls since I became leader of the party,” he said. “And we’ve had good polls and bad polls.
“But we are in a very unusual situation and a very surreal situation with Covid-19.
“Government has had enormous visibility, understandably because of the crisis.
“We haven’t had that visibility as a party, again given the impact of Covid. So that’s how I would react to that.
“But our focus is on the job at hand, to facilitate the formation of a government.”
The poll has shown he satisfaction rating for the outgoing government is up 51 points to 72%, while Mr Varadkar’s personal satisfaction rating has soared 45 points to 75%.
Meanwhile, Sinn Féin remains unchanged on 25% and the Greens are up 4% to 12%.
The poll also shows little support for the proposed new government, with just 36% of voters surveyed saying it was their preferred option.
It also found that 27% would favour a different combination, while a third wanted to see another election.
Mr Martin has faced down unrest in his party over going into power with Fine Gael and the Greens, insisting “the country needs a government now”.