Michael D congratulates young people

By Elizabeth Lee

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has issued a video message to Gaisce awardees to congratulate them for completing their award in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He particularly commended young people who took part in the Gaisce at Home/Gaisce sa Bhaile programme, where activities were adapted to accommodate participants during Covid-19 guidelines.

Gaisce, the President’s Award, is a self-development programme for young people between the ages of 15 and 25, to enhance confidence and wellbeing through participation in personal, physical, community and team challenges.

It is a direct challenge from the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins to all young people to dream big and realise their potential.

Since its inception in 1985, more than 190,000 young people have achieved an award. It celebrates the individuality of each participant and ensures that, while there are many pathways to achieving a Gaisce award, each Gaisce journey is as unique and expansive as the individual young person determines, and all awards are equally recognised.

The president’s message marked the close of Gaisce’s Maith Thú campaign, which recognised young people for their resilience through the Covid-19 outbreak, while also offering encouragement to those who are still on their Gaisce journey.

The campaign has featured messages of support from well-known faces such as Irish sports broadcasting legend Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, minister for children and youth affairs Katherine Zappone, former Ireland rugby player and sports pundit Alan Quinlan, Gaisce bronze awardee and MEP Maria Walsh, and Spin 103.8’s Fully Charged presenters Graham and Nathan.

