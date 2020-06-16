  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Multi-talented Clare wins top award for her creative artwork

Multi-talented Clare wins top award for her creative artwork

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Winning artwork from Clare Healy, winner of the Irish Association of Youth Orchestra’s national drawing day with Stave off the Virus  Keep 2 Metres Apart

 

By Suzanne Pender

CREATIVITY, imagination and musical accomplishment has earned a 13-year-old local girl national honours.

Clare Healy, a student at Carlow College of Music, recently won the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) national drawing day with her wonderful interpretation of a socially distanced orchestra. Clare’s artwork will now be used as part of a very special nationwide performance called Ode to joy, in tribute to the country’s frontline workers on European Music Day, which is Sunday 21 June.

The performance will bring together some of Ireland’s finest musicians and singers to stream live from the steps of the National Concert Hall, Dublin at 6pm. Once this is finished, the nation’s musicians and music lovers will then be called on to perform their own tribute to all our frontline workers within their local communities, while maintaining physical distancing.

Participants are also asked to share their performances live on social media with the hashtag #OdeToJoyIE.

More than 30 national organisations around Ireland will collaborate for this countrywide event, including Carlow College of Music’s Carlow Youth Orchestra, of which Clare is a member.

IAYO recently ran a national drawing day competition, where they asked young people from across Ireland to use their imaginations and come up with ideas for what a socially distancing orchestra might look like. Clare was announced as winner of the 11 and over category with her brilliant drawing ‘Stave off the virus – keep 2 metres apart’.

IAYO was “totally blown away by the quality, imagination and creativity” shown, while director of Carlow College of Music Majella Swan and all in the orchestra are extremely proud of Clare’s achievements.

To find out more about Ode to joy, check out www.odetojoy.ie for details.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Latest Covid-19 figures

Tuesday, 16/06/20 - 7:04pm

Forests pose a fire danger to nearby homes, says cllr

Tuesday, 16/06/20 - 6:30pm

Michael D congratulates young people

Tuesday, 16/06/20 - 5:47pm