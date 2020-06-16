Nearly 1.7 million people report wearing face coverings in public

[timgcapimported=A member of the public wears a face mask in Dublin Picture: PA]1174b225-8f8a-42be-904f-6109cb65b56c__eb8ba2ac-f910-4268-92fc-80019d274528.jpg[/timgcapimported]

Almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face masks in public spaces.

That is based on the latest data from the Department of Health, which shows an increase of 6% on last week.

Wearing face coverings is not mandatory in Ireland, but it is recommended in situations where a two-metre distance is hard to maintain.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, while a further 18 cases were confirmed.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says the small increase in the numbers wearing face coverings is encouraging, but he would like to see even more people wearing them in public.

“We know, obviously, 34% isn’t where we want to be,” he said.

“28% [last week’s percentage of people wearing face coverings] wasn’t where we want to be, but we’re going in the right direction.

“It’s hoped that more people will wear the coverings in the appropriate settings.

“If you want to be somewhere, a closed space, where you can’t be sure that you’re going to be two metres away from everybody else in that space you should have a covering with you.

“And you should put it on before you go into that public transport or into that shop.”

Yesterday, the Government launched a new campaign on face coverings, urging people to use them where social distancing is not possible.

The Government said that face coverings “are recommended in situations where social distancing is not possible” like in shops or on busy public transport.

“Our message is simple; if you are in situations where social distancing is difficult, such as on public transport or in shops, please wear a face covering”, said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“It’s also a good idea to wear one when you are visiting someone who is vulnerable to the virus.

“In this way, we can help to reduce the spread of the virus, which is more important than ever as our country continues to reopen.”