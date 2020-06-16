No ceasefire in ‘war zone’ on Dublin St

By Suzanne Pender

BUSINESSES on Dublin Street, Carlow were dealt a further blow this week with the decision to close the road to allow for yet another batch of remedial works.

Last week, the street was described as resembling “a war zone” such was the level of roadworks on the street … ironically on the same day that a number of businesses were welcoming back customers for the first time in three months.

However, within hours of that criticism, worse was to come when businesses on Dublin Street received a letter from Carlow County Council stating there would be an emergency closure of the road from Monday to Friday 14-19 June to allow for road resurfacing works.

“This is what Carlow County Council is doing to welcome shoppers back to Carlow after three months of being closed,” stated publican Tom Lennon.

Mr Lennon, who owns the EJ Morrissey pub on Dublin Street, was also shocked last Tuesday morning to discover a “hole in the footpath outside his door”, traffic cones and tape cordoning off the pub’s front door.

“I was offering a takeaway service, but there was no way I could do anything with all that outside the door … I had signs up and everything saying I was offering a takeaway service,” said Mr Lennon.

It has also been questioned why this work wasn’t done during the period of lockdown, when the street was closed for business.

Padraig O’Gorman, director of services at Carlow County Council, accepted the point expressed by some businesses, but indicated that all council work was also suspended for a large part of the lockdown period.

Mr O’Gorman said that road resurfacing work was required on Dublin Street because the current surface is at its “end of life and needs replacing within the next year to 18 months”. He added that the road will look “very well” when completed.

Mr O’Gorman stated that if this road resurfacing work was left any later in the year it would cause greater disruption, given that phase three of reopening on 29 June was relevant to a large number of businesses on Dublin Street.

“We are fast-tracking this resurfacing work and extending our working hours to ensure the road is fully resurfaced as quickly as possible this week, in four or five sections,” explained Mr O’Gorman.

“We are doing the work this week in advance of 29 June which, given the type of businesses on Dublin Street, would cause greater disruption if we left it to later in the year,” he concluded.