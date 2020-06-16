Significant reduction in crime during pandemic

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown were good news for An Garda Síochána as crime across the country plunged.

Burglaries have a reported reduction of 44%, compared with the same period as last year, while shoplifting was down by almost 40%.

Theft of cars was significantly reduced (-43%), though the stealing of bicycles was only down by 9%. Some 540 vehicles and 1,100 pedal cycles were stolen during this period.

Serious crime such as attempted murder or threatening to murder, assaults and harassments were down by 24%, theft from people -62% and robberies were -30%.

“During the Covid-19 crisis, gardaí have shown their determination to continue to prevent and detect crime with significant seizures and arrests for drugs, organised crime, burglaries and drug- and drink-driving,” said Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security John Twomey.

“We have maintained our focus on protecting the vulnerable in the current situation. For example, early on, we put in place a specific operation to help victims of domestic abuse, as well as encouraging all victims of this crime to report any concerns they have to us.

An Garda Síochána’s mission is to keep people safe. Every day, members of the force show their dedication and professionalism in challenging circumstances to deliver on that mission by protecting and supporting communities.”