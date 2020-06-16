Study: Poverty costing Irish taxpayer €4.6bn a year

Poverty is costing the Irish taxpayer €4.6bn a year, a new study has found.

The report, from St Vincent de Paul (SVP), shows it totals the budgets of the departments of housing, justice transport and agriculture.

The report published today estimates the proportion of public expenditure which is making up for the ways poverty negatively impacts people’s health, well-being, living standards and opportunities.

Dr Patricia Kielthy, from the charity, says tackling poverty would free up money to spend elsewhere.

“The report really clearly shows the importance of tackling poverty,” she said.

“It’s not just a benefit to the people that are experiencing it, but it’s a benefit to the wider society.

“It frees up public money to spend elsewhere and make key investments.

“So what we’re saying is: Yes we need more upfront spending now, to reduce expenditure in the future, making up for the ways that poverty damages people’s lives.”

Entitled: ‘The Hidden Cost of Poverty’ the report was written by Dr. Micheál Collins, School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice, University College Dublin.

A breakdown of the report shows:

In education, €549.7M is spent every year dealing with the legacy effects of early experiences of child poverty and on measures to prevent children now experiencing the longer-term impacts of educational disadvantage.

€917.4m of expenditure in the justice system is spent dealing with the association between social and economic disadvantage, exclusion, marginalisation, and crime.

Health issues as a result of poverty is estimated to be over €1.2bn

€912.5m is spent on housing supports and €592.7m is spent on social assistance by the State to support people unable to afford basic necessities.

Speaking about the findings, Dr. Micheál Collins said it shows the cost of poverty on the wider Irish society due to the additional public services costs incurred from current and past poverty issues.

Figures have been rounded for the purpose of presentation. Picture: SVP.

Dr Collins said: “Alongside the individual costs, poverty is responsible for other costs. In particular, the presence of poverty in a society triggers demands on the public purse.

“Poverty triggers needs and responses by the state, not always at the ideal level of adequacy, but nonetheless involving resources that are allocated to addressing the fallout from current and past experiences of poverty.”

The report shows a large number of children are living below the poverty line although most living in poverty are of working age.

About 30% of all those in poverty are aged 17 years and under, averaging about 225,000 children each year.

Pensioners represent roughly 8% of those living in poverty with 55,000 pensioners living on an income below the poverty line.

Speaking at the report’s launch, SVP National President, Kieran Stafford said that living in poverty is common in Irish society.

Mr Stafford said: “It is the reality for around 700,000 people across the state. The individual costs of living on an inadequate income are wide ranging, and the experience of ongoing disadvantage takes a physical, psychological and social toll on the lives of too many children and adults and the effects can be long lasting.

“The publication of this report is significant as it clearly shows that poverty carries a huge cost, not just for those directly affected, but for everyone in society.

“As well as the strong moral arguments for addressing poverty, we now have important evidence on the wider societal benefits of tackling it and not allowing it to persist,” he said.

“Year after year poverty imposes substantial costs on all of Irish society,” Dr Collins said, “While these fall heaviest on those living on the lowest incomes in our society, this report highlights that there are substantial costs borne by all.

“Consequently, there are benefits for all associated with a coherent national strategy to address and successfully reduce poverty and its consequences.”

The full report is available to be read here.