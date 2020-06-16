  • Home >
  • National News >
  • TV the main source of accessing news in Ireland, report finds

TV the main source of accessing news in Ireland, report finds

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

TV remains the main source of accessing news in Ireland, according to a new international study.

The Reuters Digital News Report found two-thirds of Irish people believe journalism is either very or extremely important for society.

The Irish data for this report shows TV is the main source of news for a third of people, with radio polling at 13% – higher than the UK, North America and the EU.

However when it comes to sourcing local news, radio jumps up to 37%, behind newspapers at 46%.

Social media is the main source for 18 to 24-year-olds, growing from 43% last year to 46% in 2020, but seven in 10 of them expressed an interest in local news.

Podcast listening is also popular among Generation Z, with 72% saying they had listened to one in the last week, with two in five people overall enjoying them.

Over a quarter claimed they did not trust the media, but is still significantly lower than in the UK at 38%, and 44% in North America.

62% said they were worried about what was real and what was fake on the internet, with a preference shown for objective, balanced news.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘No one knows what to do’: Alarm in Dublin has been going off for four days

Tuesday, 16/06/20 - 10:40am

2020 Bloomsday festival to take Joyce fans on digital odyssey

Tuesday, 16/06/20 - 10:20am

Study: Poverty costing Irish taxpayer €4.6bn a year

Tuesday, 16/06/20 - 9:55am