All bets are off! Carlow betting shops set to close again

Despite many betting shops in Carlow and all over Ireland being opened since Monday, 8 June, it now seems that the Government didn’t want them to open until 29 June and the Irish Times is reporting that all 814 betting shops in Ireland have been told to close after a Government decision that they cannot reopen until the end of this month.

Some independent shops had reopened as part of the government’s relaxation of coronavirus restrictions under phase two of the national plan for the reopening of businesses. Major chains such as Paddy Power and Ladbrokes opened on Monday and although business was reportedly light it was expected to pick up significantly with the start of Royal Ascot on yesterday, Tuesday.

However, the sector has been brought to abrupt stop by a public health statutory instrument published last week. That outlined how betting shops can’t now operate until the June 29th phase three deadline.

The Irish Bookmakers Association, which represents 765 of the country’s 814 betting shops, is urgently seeking clarification from the government.

“This is at odds with initial government announcements on retail reopening,” said the IBA’s chairwoman Sharon Byrne. “Betting shops throughout the country had reopened based on the government’s approach to reopening retail outlets in general.

“Betting shops have put in place comprehensive protocols to fully adhere to public health guidelines.

“It came to light yesterday that a public health statutory instrument published last week specified that betting shops should not reopen until June 29th,” she added.

Byrne commented: “We’re very surprised. We’re not like concerts or theatres. We’re small retail with low numbers of staff. We have very strict procedures in place. There is definite social distancing. It can be absolutely compliant.

“The independents have traded since Monday last week. The larger guys opened yesterday because they needed an extra week to have their estate ready.”

That delay with the major chains reflected how an initial government green light to reopen 11 days ago caught the sector by surprise. Betting shops had previously been closed in Ireland since March 16th due to the coronavirus health emergency.

Fears about maintaining social distancing in shops had been voiced, including in relation to customers rushing to counters to get bets on.

However, Ms Byrne said that social distancing measures had been put in place in every shop.

This is another blow to a sector which was already under pressure. The IBA had predicted a 50 per cent drop in turnover anyway with a sizeable number of closures resulting.