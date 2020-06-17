CSO: Airports in Ireland handle 20.4% fewer passengers in 2020

By Ciarán Sunderland

Airports in Ireland have handled significantly fewer passengers in 2020 according to the CSO.

Passengers numbers handled by the main airports in Ireland have fallen by 20.4% according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Overall in the first quarter of 2020, 1.5m fewer passengers travelled through Irish airports compared to the same period in 2019.

7.4m passengers passed through Irish airports in the first quarter of 2019 while only 5.9 passengers travelled through Irish airports in 2020.

Adjusting for the season of travel, there was an 18.7% decrease in passengers travelling in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the last quarter of 2019.

A further breakdown of CSO data shows:

Drop of more than 1.5 million passengers handled by Irish Airports in Quarter 1 2020 compared to Q1 2019

Number of flights to and from Irish airports in Quarter 1 fell by more than 6,500 versus the same period in 2019

The number of passengers arriving to or departing from Ireland in March fell by 57.5%

Air freight handled by Irish Airports in Q1 was up 14.1% compared to Q1 2019

The airports included in the report are Cork, Dublin, Shannon, Knock, and Kerry.

Speaking about the data released today, statistician, Olive Loughnane said that the figures demonstrated the impact of Covid-19 on international travel.

“The figures show a substantial drop in international travel during the first quarter of 2020. There were modest increases in passenger numbers for January and February,” she said.

“Data for March 2020 shows a drop of 57.5% compared to the same month in 2019. This is associated with restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

“In Q1 of 2020, almost 3m passengers travelled to Ireland and 2.9m passengers departed from Ireland. These numbers represent a drop of 20.1% (752,629) and 20.7% (766,567) respectively when compared to the same period in 2019.”

The CSO also said that the routes travelled in the first quarter of 2020 were mainly from Europe with almost nine out of every ten passengers (88.5%) on international flights travelling to or from Europe.

International travel in Ireland and globally has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus however many European countries are beginning to ease their travel restrictions as the tourist season attempts to begin this summer.

Ireland’s two-week quarantine measure for passengers arriving in Irish airports has come under severe criticism by Ryanair Chief executive Michael O’Leary who described the regulation as “simply political game playing”.