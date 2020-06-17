Danish furniture giant set to come to Graiguecullen

By Joe Barrett

THE Danish furniture and home goods retail giant JYSK – seen a a rival to IKEA – is set to open an outlet in Graiguecullen after it applied to Laois County Council for permission to carry out works on two retail units in the Barrow Valley Retail Park in Graigue.

In it application the company is requesting permission to merge unit 7 and unit 8, which was used as a snooker hall/amusement facility, into a single unit for use as a retail warehouse.

JYSK was founded in Denmark in 1979 by Lars Larsen. Over the past 40 years it has expanded to 51 countries with more than 2,700 stores worldwide employing 23,000 people.