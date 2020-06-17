€5.4m deficit puts council in dire straits

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council is facing a whopping €5.4 million deficit for 2020, with housing, roads and community projects now ‘parked’ indefinitely as a direct result.

The bleak situation was outlined at last week’s meeting of the local authority, as the austere financial realities of Covid-19’s impact were laid bare.

Officials confirmed that the council urgently requires additional funding from central government to balance the books for 2020, with income from commercial rates, parking fees and planning charges all decimated by the pandemic.

Financial director of services Pat Delaney outlined the position of council finances. “I don’t want to be overly pessimistic, but the reality is the country has been in hibernation for the last three months and now we are seeing the reality of the financial impact of Covid-19,” he said.

Mr Delaney confirmed that the impact of the pandemic on the council’s finances were “severe” but said the council had faced economic challenges before, including the closure of Irish Sugar in 2006 and the economic crash of 2008. He stated that the council had consistently shown an ability to “rethink strategy, regroup and get on with it” and this situation was no different.

Mr Delaney pointed out that Carlow County Council receives €12 million from commercial rates annually, but the current wavier in rates for businesses closed due to Covid-19 would result in a potential income loss to the council of €7m in 2020. Mr Delaney stated that the government had provided €260m nationally to allow for this wavier, with projections indicating Carlow County Council will receive €2.3m.

“That leaves a deficit of €5.4 million,” Mr Delaney announced to a stunned council membership.

Worse was to come when the finance director revealed that the council’s discretionary expenditures, including community grants, parks and recreation budgets, housing and roads projects would all be affected.

“If that deficit is not secured, it will wipe out our ability for discretionary funding and 2021 will be an even bigger problem if we do not receive a subvention from central government,” said Mr Delaney starkly.

He confirmed that many projects were currently ‘parked’ as a result, including the appointment of a heritage officer and outdoor staff, with all recruitment now “under review”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated it was “very clear” that the government’s three-month waiver scheme was inadequate. “It is very important that the executive feed back that a €5.4 million shortfall has to come from central government,” he insisted.

Cllr William Paton remarked that “this council cannot be saddled with a bill for €7.4m,” adding that “the purse will have to be opened up”. Cllr Paton also asked that council members be issued with a full list of the previously planned projects that are now ‘parked’.

Cllr Ken Murnane stated that an even bigger picture was that Ireland has to secure a greater share of the EU’s €750 billion stimulus package.

Cllr Arthur McDonald asked if commitments made by councillors as part of their annual discretionary funding would now be honoured. This funding is used by elected representatives to support worthy causes in the community, including schools, sports clubs and residents’ associations.

Mr Delaney initially replied that they, too, would be ‘parked’ for 2020, causing uproar among members.

Outgoing cathaoirleach John Pender said he was “gobsmacked” by what he was hearing, while several councillors were strongly critical of the council executive for not informing members in advance.

Following a very heated exchange, Mr Delaney stated that “commitments made by councillors would be honoured”.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan confirmed that discussions were ongoing with the department but stated that currently there was “no commitment” that local government deficits would be recouped.

“We will continue to make the case for grant aid from central government,” she stated. “Local government is a key component of the economic life of a county and is vital in supporting communities; that case is being made very strongly. But as I sit here, I do not know what the answer will be, so we are taking a prudent approach in order to produce a balanced budget,” added the chief executive.

Mr Delaney concluded that “unless subvention for local government of €5.4m is secured this year, it would be virtually impossible to bring forward a balanced budget to council.”

“It is a crisis of very significant proportions,” said Mr Delaney.