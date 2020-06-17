Exciting urban renewal plan earmarked for Hacketstown

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council, as part of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, is promoting and developing a Village Design Statement for Hacketstown, which includes a community-led vision of how the town can develop and be improved in the future.

JBA Consulting, landscape architects and planners, have been engaged to create the design statement and consult with the local community.

Local people are invited to post their ideas and comments onto the Village Design Statement website, giving as much detail as possible for improvements to Hacketstown over a range of timeframes ‒ in one to two years, in 15 years, and in 25 years.

There is also a competition for the children and young people of Hacketstown and its wider environs to provide illustrative ideas for town improvements.

There are two categories in the competition: under-18 and over-18 years of age. Each participant or group should prepare a drawing, a collage, a video, a model of any size or in any other format to illustrate ideas for their vision for Hacketstown in the future.

Participants should also supply a short description of their idea, including their name, address and age (as of that date). Further instructions are available at www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/News or email the team at [email protected].

“Having a plan and a focus for our rural communities is a significant focus of our work under special projects and as part of the Town & Village renewal scheme,” said Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council.

“The village-led design statement process provides an opportunity for a shared vision, which requires input from a variety of stakeholders and also from all elements of the community to make the plan and any actions meaningful,” she added.

The chief executive concluded by saying “we welcome the input to date by the communities and local groups and organisations like Carlow Tourism, Carlow Childcare Committee, Carlow County Development Partnership, Kilkenny Carlow Educational Training Board and Carlow Regional Youth Services, who provide support on the ground in Hacketstown. We in Carlow County Council are delighted to be facilitating this process”.

Cllr Tom O’Neill, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, encouraged people from communities across the county to get involved in schemes such as the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, which provide much-needed investment for rural communities.

“At present, Carlow County Council is in the process of delivering €1.1m of projects in 13 areas as a result of previous applications and we look forward to continued support for this scheme,” he said.