FF/FG will not implement change, says Funchion

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil and Fine Gael have been accused of excluding Sinn Féin from the government formation process in “an attempt to deny change, to protect the status-quo and to continue with the same politics that have so badly failed workers and families”.

Sinn Féin deputy Kathleen Funchion was today highly critical of the new programme for government and its failure to implement the changes the electoral wanted.

“They have now reached an agreement on a programme for government with the Green Party. But the reality is that a government led by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ‒ no matter who they are propped up by ‒ does not represent the change that people voted for and will not deliver for workers and families,” she said.

“Their record in government together over the past four years shows us exactly what they will do if this programme for government is endorsed by the parties involved.

“What we need is a break from the past, not a repeat of it,” said deputy Funchion.

“That means rebuilding the economy in a fair and sustainable way, delivering affordable housing, delivering universal healthcare, making sure workers can retire at the age of 65, investing in our forgotten regions and delivering the type of real change required to tackle the climate emergency.

“This will not be delivered by a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael-led government,” she said.

“To those who voted for change, I say this: do not give up. The future is still there to be won. Sinn Féin will never give up because we believe that we are within touching distance of a better Ireland. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil can delay change, but they cannot stop it,” insisted deputy Funchion.