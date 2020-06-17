Gardaí seize money and suspected drugs after seeing car parking in disabled bay

  • Home >
Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Gardaí in Limerick have seized money, ammunition and suspected drugs after seeing a car parking in a disabled spot.

A man in his 20s has also been arrested.

Gardaí were on Operation Disruption patrol when they saw a car parking in a disabled bay on Cecil Street.

They said they spoke to the driver, a man in his 20s, who handed over a container with €80 of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí said that the driver then fled on foot running down Catherine Street and was chased by gardaí, who also saw him discard another package.

They said: “He was arrested a short distance away and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station.

“A search of the car was then carried out and Gardaí seized €300 cash and a mobile phone.

“The discharged package was also recovered and also contained €320 suspected cannabis herb.” Gardaí said that a follow-up search was later carried out at a house in Thomandgate where they seized almost 100 rifle cartridges, €250 fireworks, approximately €3,800 cash, and €200 of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí said the man has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs and ammunition will all be sent for analysis.

