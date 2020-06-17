Happy snappers rewarded for their excellent photos

By Elizabeth Lee

ALMOST 40 young photographers took part in a nature photography competition after one of their teachers decided it would be a great way for them to beat the lockdown blues.

The students, whose ages range between 12 and 16 years, all attend St Laserian’s School in Carlow town and they were encouraged to go outside and take a quiet look at the world around them.

Teacher John Hogan was sitting in his back garden, enjoying listening to the birds singing when he was hit by a bolt of inspiration to organise the nature photography competition. Mindful of the long days stretching ahead under the current restrictions, he discussed the idea with colleague Colleen Scully. Soon, the word was sent out and almost 40 aspiring shutterbugs returned wonderful photographs of their near surroundings. Students and their parents had been asked to take photos in their gardens, parks and fields of the nature that surrounds us all within the two-kilometre limit. The project allowed students and parents to enjoy time together, discovering the wonderful nature that was always there, but they did not have the time to explore their surroundings.

“It was about fresh air and sunshine and taking your time to look around at nature. It’s always there, but sometimes we don’t take the time to look. The competition was about positive mental health, too. It freed up a little bit of headspace for the students and their families,” explained John.

After 41 photographs were submitted to John for consideration, he then approached The Nationalist and photographer Michael O’Rourke to take part. Michael was given the unenviable task of choosing a winner and two runners-up. In the end, he picked four photographs, because they were so good.

Jason Kehoe took first prize, Sarah Hendy was runner-up, while Alice Goff and John Paul Byrne were awarded joint third place.

Jason Kehoe’s prize-winning photo

“In Jason’s first-prize photo there’s a lovely use of the wall and the overhanging branches to lead the viewer to the subject ‒ the perfectly-timed shot of the lambs playing with the sheep,” observed Michael.

Sarah’s photo of a flower was an image that Michael loved.

“This is a simple-but-stunning image of a flower,” he noted. “Sometimes when shooting flowers, the image can become too busy with a lot of contrast and colours, but this is the classic example of where less is more. It’s also beautifully lit.”

He also applauded Alice for her image of a ladybird and John Paul for artistically capturing the colours of a windmill.

“Both images are a lovely use of contrasting colours,” he observed. “There is the bright red colour of the ladybird against the green colour of the leaf. The other photograph is the unusual and creative angle of the bright windmill against the blue sky with the beautiful use of the plant helping to frame the image.”

Teacher John Hogan was delighted with the success of the competition and wanted to thank students and parents for getting involved, as well as his colleague, Fidelma Morris and our own snapper, Michael!

“I’m delighted with how it all went, so thanks to all who took part in any way,” John concluded.